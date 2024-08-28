EXCLUSIVE: Chiyaan Vikram comments on Thangalaan’s box office; Pa Ranjith drops hint about Thangalaan 2

Chiyaan Vikram’s latest release, Thangalaan, has been doing wonders at the pan-Indian box office. The movie was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages across India and has been received well with immense applause. And now, during a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actors Chiyaan Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvothu and the director Pa Ranjith shared several candid tidbits about the movie.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla Masterclass, filmmaker Pa Ranjith addressed the most crucial question ringing in the minds of the audiences who have watched and loved Thangalaan. Well, the filmmaker had an interesting response when asked about the chance of the movie getting a sequel.

He said, “Thangalaan has a lot of roots. We are going to do something no, we have to think like roots going no.. reaching its a long way. I have a lot of interesting thoughts, and after watching Thangalaan, a lot of audience have asked about the world… I have been thinking a lot. I wanted to experience the world again…”

Further, Pa Ranjith resonated with the audience's curiosity to learn what happened with Thangalaan's character after the movie's conclusion. He shared, “Also, after Thangalaan got the gold and what happened after that… And the colonial system out let them happy or not, how their life literally changed or did not change, so that question is very important. So yeah, I want to jump again.”

Advertisement

During the same interview, Chiyaan Vikram was also asked to share his views on the immense response Thangalaan has received at the national box office, with the film doing so well in nearly all languages it has been released.

Sharing his thoughts, the actor said, “It’s been amazing in all languages and its especially surprising for us that not only Tamil, Telugu by the second week they actually increased the number of theaters all around… The appreciation has been stupendous. It’s nice. All of them come to us and say wow what a film, its like this…”

Watch the full interview here.

In addition to Chiyaan Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvothu, Thangalaan features a multi-star cast that includes Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, Hari Krishnan, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Who is Shruti Marathe? Marathi actress who plays Jr NTR’s wife in upcoming movie Devara: Part 1