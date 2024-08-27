Parvathy Thiruvothu remembers Qarib Qarib Singlle co-star and late actor Irrfan Khan, finds similarities in Chiyaan Vikram

Parvathy Thiruvothu is currently enjoying all the fame for her recent performance in Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan. The movie has been well received by the audiences and is performing exceptionally well at the pan-Indian box office. During a recent interaction, Parvathy spoke fondly about the similarities that she found between two of her co-stars, Irrfan Khan and Chiyaan Vikram himself.

For the unversed, Parvathy paired up opposite the late actor Irrfan Khan for the movie Qarib Qarib Singlle in 2017.

Speaking at the press event for Thangalaan, the actress reflected on the many similarities which she has noticed between the two legendary actors, with whom she has worked in some of the finest projects.

Parvathy said, “It's definitely the generosity I see in both of them. Irrfan used to help me out with things because Hindi is not my native language. He used to help me get into that space. You are as good as the other person on set... I find that greatness comes from that saying about people who don't remember what you might have said or given them. It's about how you make them feel. That's the similarity in Irrfan sir and Vikram."

Continuing the chat, Parvathy shared a delightful story about Chiyaan Vikram from the Thangalaan set. She recounted how the actor would greet everyone with such warmth and kindness, often surprising them with a special South Indian candy, which truly made their days a little brighter.

Reminiscing the same, Parvathy shared, “He'd just be walking around, he'd shake hands and suddenly you have a toffee in your hand. He just brightens the mood for everybody... I miss getting all the toffees. He had everyone's back. In that sense, he was our Thangalaan. He was leading the pack."

A while ago, in a special chat with Pinkvilla, Parvathy Thiruvothu opened up about the significant changes she has observed in the Malayalam film industry. She highlighted the need for greater female representation and stressed that women should take center stage in the industry.

On the professional front, Parvathy would next be a part of the Malayalam movie Her.

