EXCLUSIVE: Raashii Khanna: I really look forward to work with Dulquer Salmaan & Tovino Thomas in Malayalam

Raashii Khanna made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the 2017 action thriller Villain, co-starring Mohanlal. After 3 years, the actress has returned to the same industry with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam, which released two days ago. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Raashii revealed her excitement to work with Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas.

"I really look forward to work with Dulquer Salmaan, actually I have been looking forward to it since a very long time because I'm like this one pairing that has to happen because I think it will look amazing on screen. And I also think he is a great actor. I think my next thing is I want to work with Tovino Thomas as well. I really want to work with Dulquer and Tovino," states Raashii.

She further said, "They are also so many good actors in Malayalam actually and so many good stories that you get to be a part of. So I think through Bhramam you know when people see me there I'm hoping they probably want to cast me there in more films and I would totally be up for it."

Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna is currently awaiting the release of her horror comedy Aranmanai 3 opposite Arya, directed by Sundar C. She will also be seen opposite Dhanush in the upcoming Tamil movie Thiruchitrambalam. In the Telugu film industry, the actress is filming for Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You and Gopichand starrer Pakka Commercial.

