Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills beans on coping up from this ONE toxic relationship of hers: ‘I couldn’t control…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has quite frequently discussed her lifestyle choices, fitness, and wellness routine with her fans. The actress who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition of myositis has successfully fought it back and left everyone inspired. She recently opened up about dealing with a toxic relationship from one single habit of hers.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her ‘toxic relationship’

Speaking on her own health podcast, Take 20, Samantha looked back at a recent phase in her life when she found herself in a toxic relationship with her phone. She mentioned how this habit of hers had completely disbalanced her well-planned and routine life, and she found herself losing control.

In her words, “I had made so many changes in my life, and I was pretty happy with the routine I had created for myself. The one thing that I couldn't control was this...Going to the phone, this relationship with my phone, which I was starting to question again, and this false sense of importance that 'It's my work and it has to be done'.”

Samantha reveals how a silence retreat helped solve matters for her

Moving on, the Kushi actress then revealed how she overcame her uncontrollable dependence on her phone by participating in a three-day silence retreat. She took part in it without using her mobile phone or any other cellular devices, which helped her concentrate more on what was actually important.

Advertisement

Samantha said, “So I went on a silence retreat for three days without phone, with no communication, no eye contact, no reading, no writing, no stimulation of any kind. Your brain just comes down.”

Samantha had a strong message for haters who call her skinny

Just a few days back, Samantha shared a picture of herself from her gym, where she could be seen performing bar pull-ups. The diva perfected the workout and flaunted her fit physique.

Along with it, she penned a caption carrying a strong message towards her haters, who troll her for being skinny.

She wrote, “Here’s the deal. You don’t get to call me skinny, sickly or any of that crap unless you can do 3 of these first. If you can’t… Then read between the frikkin lines…”

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya undergoes drastic weight loss for debut film Phoenix: ‘Took me one and a half years to…’