Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya undergoes drastic weight loss for debut film Phoenix: ‘Took me one and a half years to…’

One of the newest additions of star kids to Kollywood is Vijay Sethupathi’s son, Surya, who will be making his debut with the upcoming film Phoenix. The Tamil sports action drama is directed by Anl Arasu and also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj in lead roles.

Recently, the young actor revealed the physical transformation he underwent for his debut film, particularly since it features high-octane physical stunts.

Surya talks about being overweight before Phoenix

Speaking with Zoom, the debutant actor revealed that he used to weigh around 120 kg before Phoenix and was required to shed off extra kilos and sport a leaner physique. Surya, as a result, took 1.5 years to get back in shape.

He explained, “Before the movie started, I weighed around 120 kg. It took me one and a half years to reduce my weight. In the process of reducing my weight, I learned MMA, which is the core of the movie."

Surya cut down on oil and sugar for his transformation

In the same revelation, Surya expressed that, besides getting trained in MMA, he had also to make certain changes to his dietary plans, which included cutting down on sugar and oil intake significantly.

The star kid added that it was extremely difficult for him to follow this regime at first; however, he later grew accustomed to it, and things became easier for him.

Surya recalls how he landed his debut film

Moving further in the interview, Surya also shared how he landed his first-ever film offer. The young lad recalled visiting his father, Vijay Sethupathi, on the sets of his movie Jawan, wherein he was spotted by the director Anl Arasu.

Surya said, “Anl Arasu sir saw me and he told my father about Phoenix's story. He said, 'I want to do a movie with Suriya. Is it fine for you, sir?' And my dad said that's his wish. He should decide, let him hear the story, and decide by himself. I heard the story, and after three days, I said okay, and that's how the journey started.”

For the unversed, Phoenix will be hitting the big screens on July 4, 2025.

