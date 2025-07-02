When will Prashanth Neel’s film Ravanam with Allu Arjun begin? Producer shares update

Allu Arjun has been riding high on success ever since the release of Pushpa 2. After this, the actor made a lot of buzz with the announcement of AA22, his upcoming pan-India project with Atlee.

Amid all of this, the actor once again stirred headlines with the buzz of another one of his upcoming projects, Ravanam, directed by Prashanth Neel.

Advertisement

When will Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel begin shooting Ravanam?

Well, reports about Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel’s possible collaboration on a film titled Ravanam are true. Producer Dil Raju confirmed this during a pre-release event for the upcoming movie Thammudu, starring Nithiin.

He confirmed that such a project has been planned out under his own banner of films. But the movie would begin only when both the actor and director are free from their existing commitments.

In his words, “Our banner has planned a film titled Ravanam with Allu Arjun as the lead and Prashanth Neel as the director. However, the project will take time as both of them are currently busy with their existing commitments.”

Prashanth Neel’s next collaboration with Jr NTR

Speaking of the filmmaker, Prashanth Neel is currently shooting his next big film starring Jr NTR. Acronymed as NTRNeel, the movie is slated to hit the big screens in January 2026. The shooting has already begun, and the actor will be pulling off a never-before-seen avatar.

Advertisement

Besides this, there are also reports that the filmmaker plans to make a sequel to his previous blockbuster hit, Salaar, with Prabhas in the lead once more. However, no official confirmation on the matter has been made available to the audience yet.

Allu Arjun’s pan-India project with Atlee

On the other hand, Allu Arjun recently stepped down from his impending mythological film with Trivikram Srinivas.

He has instead been focusing all his attention on his upcoming pan-India release, AA22, with Atlee. Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur are also a part of this announced movie.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills beans on coping up from this ONE toxic relationship of hers: ‘I couldn’t control…’