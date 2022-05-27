EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej calls his F3 co-star Venkatesh a friend; Says Venky is excited for return to Bollywood

Varun Tej and Venkatesh’s camaraderie in F2 was the talk of the town back in the day. It’s their chemistry on screen that led the makers to spin Fun & Frustration into a franchise. Just ahead of the film’s release on June 3, Varun Tej opened up about his equation with Venkatesh. He smiles, “Venkatesh Garu is such a senior actor, and I am just starting my journey in the industry. He is my uncle’s counterpart, working for over 30 years, but to be honest, we never shared the dynamic of a senior and junior.”

Tej insists that Venkatesh ensured a light environment on the set. “We have always been friends on the set. He is very humble and made everyone around comfortable. We have a special relationship which ranges from a brother to friend, co-star and a senior. It’s a brilliant bond,” he adds. Venkatesh is gearing up for his return to Bollywood after 25 years with the Salman Khan fronted yet untitled action comedy.

Venkatesh has been speaking about the same and he even discussed his thoughts on the return with his young co-star, Varun. “He did tell me about doing a Hindi film. He was a little concerned about the language, but a man of his calibre can handle anything, in any language. He was very excited about doing a Bollywood film again,” Varun shares.

Talking about the idea of a comic franchise like Fun and Frustration, Varun signs off, “We had a blast while shooting for F2 and that’s when we decided to spin into a comic franchise like Golmaal and Hera Pheri. We explored the idea of Fun & Frustration for Money in the sequel.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej to play a 'Bodyguard' in his next with Praveen Sattaru; Confirms team has ideas for F4