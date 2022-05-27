EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej to play a 'Bodyguard' in his next with Praveen Sattaru; Confirms team has ideas for F4

After doing a family comedy like F3: Fun and Frustration with Venkatesh, Varun Tej is all set to revisit the action genre. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun confirmed that his next is an out and out action film with Ghost director, Praveen Sattaru. The actor informed that he will be prepping for the role in the month of June and then finally commence shooting for this action packed entertainer from the first week of July.

“I am doing an action film with Praveen Sattaru. He is presently directing Ghost with Nagarjuna. We start shooting in the first week of July and I am looking forward to starting this film,” says Varun, adding further that it would be a big switch for him from a family comedy like F3 to an out and out action entertainer. “About 90 percent of the film is set in London. I play the role of a bodyguard, so it’s a very new space for me. I love to do action and hence, I am very excited to start shooting.”

While F3 has opened in cinema halls today, the actor informs that the team of this comic franchise has already started discussion on F4. “Honestly, we did discuss F4 on the sets of F3. We even jammed some wacky ideas for F4, but now, we will wait to see the audience response to this part and then decide on which of the many whacky ideas do we take forward for the next film,” he concludes.

Meanwhile, F3 was released in cinema halls today and the initial audience response seems to be on the positive side. The trend through the week will tell us if F3 emerges as a blockbuster like F2 or not. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

