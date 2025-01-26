Fauji: Hanu Raghavapudi claims Prabhas will ‘reach all expectations’ as Rebel star for period war drama

Prabhas is one such actor who has an exciting lineup of films. After the immense success of Kalki 2898 AD, the actor has projects with directors like Hanu Raghavapudi, Prashant Neel, Maruthi, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and more. And recently, the director of his upcoming period war drama has made a big revelation about it.

During a recent interview with Rajesh Manne, filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, who is the director of this upcoming period war drama with Prabhas, revealed some interesting updates about the same.

The director mentioned how the script and storyline of the movie were something that was only made for an actor like Prabhas.

“Its storyline, script and background are completely new, and undoubtedly, the actor will do complete justice by pulling it off with perfect finesse,” the director said.

But that’s not all. Hanu Raghavapudi also highlighted that once the audiences watch the movie in the theaters, they will be completely assured how much Prabhas justifies the expectations of performance from his fans, who endearingly call him Rebel Star.

Well, earlier while shooting for the film, Prabhas had sustained an injury on the sets of Fauji.

Reports suggested that the actor had sprained his ankle badly, due to which he had to step out from his plans of travelling to Japan, where his previous release Kalki 2898AD was being premiered.

Coming back to his illustrated work front, Prabhas also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ambitious action flick Spirit next. Other projects include Salaar 2 with Prashanth Neel, as well as The Raja Saab, which is his first foray into the romantic horror comedy genre.

Moreover, his ardent fans are also waiting to catch a glimpse of him soon, as he will be making a special cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu’s film Kannappa. The actor is portraying the mythological character of Nandi.

