Maidaan Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn starrer sells 9000 tickets in top chains for premieres plus Eid day

Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among others has finally entered its release day. The movie so far has only sold 9000 tickets in top national chains for the premieres plus the Eid holiday which is ridiculously low. Around 6000 tickets of Maidaan are for the premieres while 3000 tickets are for the Eid holiday. PVR has contributed the sale of 7000 tickets while Cinepolis has made its presence mildly felt with a total of 2000 tickets.

Maidaan looks to take an opening of around Rs 1.75-2 crores on the night of the premieres and then collect around Rs 6 crores on the Eid holiday. What worked in favour of Maidaan at the last minute is that makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shifted their release to a day later, resulting in the biographical-sports-drama enjoying potentially all the screens on 10th April. A decent turnout is required on the premiere day, with heavily reliance on initial audience reviews.

Maidaan Is An Expensive Film And It Needs To Match Shaitaan's Numbers To Remain Solvent

Maidaan can not be mistaken for a small or a low-budgeted film, only because it is less costlier than its release rival Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Maidaan comes with a hefty price tag and it needs to match the numbers of Ajay Devgn's last film Shaitaan to just remain solvent, forget being profitable. The film has been in the making for years and interest has also mounted, making it all the more important for the football film to live up to what it promises.

Maidaan Is Lucky To Have No Major Competing Releases In Sight For Over A Month In India

What's good for Maidaan and also Bade Miyan Chote Miyan for that matter is that there is no major release in India for atleast another month. This gives both the movies ample time to perform. The industry can only hope and pray that both the movies are able to get the audience they have been looking for.

Maidaan plays at a theatre near you from today evening. The tickets for the film can be booked from online ticketing applications or the box office outside the theatres.

