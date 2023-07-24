EXCLUSIVE: Simran, Revathi and Nandita Das to star in Shonali Bose’s Notorious Girls

After producing films like Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Mastizaade, among others, Pritish Nandy's Pritish Nandy Communications forayed into the OTT space in 2019 with Amazon Prime Video's comedy drama series, Four More Shots Please! (FMSP). The production banner, known for backing world-class content for urban Indian and global audiences, has since produced three seasons of FMSP and also adapted the Hindi adaptation of the American anthology Modern Love for the streaming giant last year. Solidifying their long-standing collaboration further, Pritish Nandy Communications and Amazon Prime Video are teaming up again for another women-led web series.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Amazon Prime Video is next making a coming-of-age drama series, tentatively titled Notorious Girls, in collaboration with Pritish Nandy Communications. The show is described as a young adult series set in a campus background and stars Simran (recently seen in Manoj Bajpayee’s Gulmohar), Revathi, and Nandita Das in the lead roles. 'It’s a college story revolving around friendships among youngsters. Many new girls are being launched with this show; however, their details have been kept under wraps at this moment. While it’s largely centered around the characters of these new girls, Simran, Revathi, and Nandita Das play pivotal roles. The production of the show has already begun, and it’s currently being shot at Delhi University’s Miranda House,' a source close to the project told us, adding that the first schedule of the show is expected to be wrapped by the end of this week, following which it will be filmed in Mumbai starting next month.

Filmmaker Shonali Bose, known for directing critically acclaimed movies like Margarita With a Straw and The Sky Is Pink, is at the helm of this Amazon Prime series. While Bose had also directed a short film titled Raat Rani in PNC’s Modern Love Mumbai anthology, featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Notorious Girls will mark her debut in the web series format. Previously, she was supposed to direct Excel Entertainment’s Netflix thriller series, Dabba Cartel, starring Jyotika, Shabana Azmi, and Gajraj Rao. However, we hear that she is no longer a part of that project and has devoted her full attention to this PNC production, set to premiere worldwide sometime in mid-next year.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime India is eagerly anticipating the release of the highly anticipated third season of Excel Entertainment’s Made In Heaven, scheduled to premiere in August 2023. The streaming platform has an impressive slate of projects lined up, including much-awaited new seasons of acclaimed shows like Mirzapur, The Family Man, Mumbai Diaries, and Paatal Lok. The lineup also boasts Rohit Shetty’s Sidharth Malhotra-starrer cop drama series, Indian Police Force; Raj & DK’s Gulkanda Tales, starring Kunal Kemmu and Pankaj Tripathi; Shujaat Saudagar’s Bambai Meri Jaan; and Dharmatic Entertainment’s Call Me Bae, featuring Ananya Panday.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan to produce documentary about Roshan family’s legacy in film industry