Jana Nayagan First Roar: Date and time of Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie's first glimpse

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role, is slated to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. Ahead of the superstar’s alleged final movie’s release, the makers have announced that a glimpse will be dropping on the actor’s birthday.

In a recent post on social media, the film’s production house, KVN Productions, announced that a special treat would be unveiled on June 22, 2025, at midnight.

Sharing the update, the makers said, “A lion is always a lion & his first roar is incoming.”

Jana Nayagan’s first roar to unveil on June 22

For those unaware, on June 22, 2025, Thalapathy Vijay will celebrate his 51st birthday, and following the usual norm, the makers will be dropping an update for his fans.

In 2024, the makers of The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT, shared a similar update at midnight, presenting a short glimpse of the superstar in dual roles.

Talking about the upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan (meaning People’s Hero) is a political action drama, directed by H Vinoth. The Tamil-language film is expected to feature the superstar as a former police officer with actors like Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde playing co-leads.

With these performers in the lead, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more in key roles.

Additionally, reports indicate that Shruti Haasan has also been roped in to play a crucial character in the film, making it her second collaboration with Vijay.

As the movie is expected to be the final project of Thalapathy Vijay before entering politics as a full-timer, Anirudh Ravichander is crafting the musical tracks and scores. In a recent interview, sensational singer Hanumankind confirmed that he has performed a song in the movie.

Interestingly, in the early days, there were speculations that Jana Nayagan would be the remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. However, reports suggested that Jana Nayagan makers bought remake rights for the film to use a “Good Touch, Bad Touch” scene from the Telugu movie.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s previous work, the superstar was last seen in the spy action drama The GOAT, which is available for streaming on Netflix.

