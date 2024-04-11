Maidaan Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before you plan to watch Ajay Devgn and Priyamani’s sports drama

Today, the much-anticipated movie Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, hit theaters, generating significant excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts. Ajay Devgn portrays Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach of the Indian Football Team that faces a thrashing defeat to Yugoslavia in the Helsinki Olympics of 1952. The story that follows, shows how he eventually returns to become the coach that leads his team to a glorious victory at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962, against all odds.

Netizens react to Ajay Devgn and Priyamani's Maidaan

As Maidaan was released on April 11, Twitter buzzed with eager netizens sharing their reviews. The audience showered praise on Ajay Devgn's movie applauding its interesting storyline and inspirational tone. Ajay Devgn stole the show with outstanding performances, earning special mentions. Social media became the go-to platform for discussions as viewers expressed their enthusiasm for the latest release and their appreciation for the stellar cast and engaging narrative.

One fan wrote, "#MaidaanReview #maidaan #ajaydevgn @ajaydevgn BLOCKBUSTER Not A single dull moment National award loading For AJAY DEVGN, Director @iAmitRSharma, matches bahut hi badhiya shoot kiye hai."

Another fan wrote, "#Maidaan : Powerful! An exhilarating sports-drama backed by @ajaydevgn's award worthy performance. He is undoubtedly the soul of this movie. Direction and storytelling is outstanding. A.R Rahman's background score is mention worthy. Worth a watch."

One individual wrote, "#Maidaan, Amazing movie about football. #AjayDevgn has delivered another hit movie. Hard work will power and strong perseverance makes a man win any battle on MAIDAAN. A truly inspirational movie. All the characters have played their part very well. #MaidaanReview."

One user posted, "@ajaydevgn Sir only u can create these types of emotions, #MaidaanReview #MaidaanOnEid #Maidaan #MaidaanFeverIsOn."

One hailed the movie and posted, " #MaidaanReview, Goosebumps throughout. Must watch #Maidaan #MaidaanOnEid #MaidaanFeverIsOn #MaidaanInIMAX #Maidaan @Ranjeet_Singh03 @vnankit."

One fan wrote, " #MaidaanReview It's an emotional rollercoaster! Deeply inspired #Maidaan #AjayDevgn #SalmanKhan #SalmanKhan𓃵 #ARMurugadoss #SajidNadiadwala."

Another person wrote, " MAIDAAN (2024) An honest take on making a biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, find it super engaging and enjoyable, the Background score by #ARRahman elevates every football game and the CLIMAX, The camerawork is brilliant #AjayDevgn’s performance. #MaidaanReview."

One user posted, "#Maidaan sets a new benchmark for sports dramas in Bollywood! A must-watch for sure! #MaidaanReview."

One fan applauded the movie and posted, "The first half's terrific pacing sets the stage for an intense second half, culminating in an absolute fire of a climax. This rollercoaster of emotions keeps the audience engaged from start to finish. #Maidaan #MaidaanReview."

Another wrote, "Everyone is really happy to know about that guyss Just watched #Maidaan and it's a cinematic gem! The film beautifully captures the essence of sportsmanship and the spirit of teamwork. A must-watch for every sports lover! #MaidaanReview."

One fan posted, "The movie's portrayal of the journey of football in the nation seems both inspiring and emotional. It's refreshing to see a film delve into the cultural significance of a sport beyond just the game itself.

#Maidaan #MaidaanReview."

About Maidaan

Maidaan is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionized the sport in the country. The sports drama is set in the era of 1952-1962. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in key roles. The film is currently running in theaters!

