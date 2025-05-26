Jerry OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Sunny Joseph’s Malayalam comedy family drama online

Malayalam film Jerry took heavy inspiration from the iconic cartoon of Tom and Jerry and became the talk of the town within no time. The family entertainer was well-received and performed decently at the box office. And now it is all set for its OTT streaming.

When and where to watch Jerry

Malayalam comedy family entertainer Jerry is soon to make its debut on OTT. The light-hearted movie will be streaming on SimplySouth from May 30 onwards. However, it would only be accessible to audiences outside India.

Sharing the official announcement, a post by the OTT giant read, “#Jerry, streaming on Simply South from May 30 worldwide, excluding India."

Check it out here:

Official trailer and plot of Jerry

Heavily inspired by the iconic cartoon series of Tom and Jerry, the Malayalam movie centers around a mouse by the same name, which creates havoc in a family of humans and extends to the village as well.

From certain humorous exchanges and surprising scenarios, the movie focuses on how the lives of the people are put at difficulties by the mouse.

However, what starts as an unresolvable issue for a family slowly spreads to the entire village that scours creative ways to capture the mouse and get rid of it.

Meanwhile, the family members also start to bond and get along together without any tensions, putting a comment over familial equations as well.

Cast and crew of Jerry

Jerry stars Sunny Joseph, Rooth P. John, Kottayam Nazeer, Kumar Sethu, Anil Shivaram, Abinn Paul and more.

It is directed by Anish Uday and produced by Jaison and Joyson. Arun Vijay has composed the musical score of the film.

