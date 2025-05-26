Retro OTT Release: When and where to watch Suriya’s highest-grossing Tamil romantic action film online

Retro marked one of the biggest openings in Suriya’s career to date. The romantic action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj did extremely well at the box office and even earned appreciation from critics. After marking its strong foothold in its theatrical run, the film is now finally set to make its debut on OTT as well.

When and where to watch Retro

Retro was announced to be releasing on Netflix a long time back. And now the OTT giant has locked on the date for the same. The film would be available to stream from May 31, 2025.

While there has not been an official announcement made by the streaming platform on this over social media, the Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer is listed under the upcoming films section on Netflix.

Check it out here:

Official trailer and plot of Retro

The storyline of Retro revolves around the life of Paari, who had been raised with a long-standing angst against his father, who has always refused to accept him as his own. Life changes for him after Paari’s mother passes away and at that time he crosses paths with Rukmini, whom he gradually falls in love with.

He continues to remain loyal to the latter’s established criminal empire, where he is treated merely like a henchman.

In the meantime, Paari decides to leave the world of crime, get married to Rukmini and start a world of his own.

A series of unfortunate events and a clash with his father tragically leave him imprisoned while Rukmini moves on and leaves to an undisclosed location. After 5 years, Paari is bailed and he immediately leaves for the lookout of Rukmini.

However, the past still haunts him and the rest of the story follows how Paari establishes his true roots and fights it all off valiantly before renouncing violence for all time.

Cast and crew of Retro

Retro is headlined by Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Karunakaran, Swasika, Remya Suresh and more.

It is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is produced by Suriya himself and his wife Jyotika, along with Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Rajsekar Pandian. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the musical score of the film.

