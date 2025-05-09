Kadaisi Ulaga Por OTT Release: When and where to watch Tamizha Aadhi’s Tamil sci-fi political thriller set in the future

Released in 2024, Kadaisi Ulaga Por made its way for a futuristic representation of the country set in the year 2028. The Tamil science-fiction-driven political action thriller received appreciation for its appeal, but received average reviews. And now, the film is set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Kadaisi Ulaga Por

Kadaisi Ulaga Por is streaming on Tentkotta from May 7 onwards. However, it is only accessible to viewers outside India. The OTT platform announced the same with a post on their X account.

They wrote “#KadaisiUlagaPor shows us the cost of conflict, and the value of peace. Because in war, no one truly wins. #KadaisiUlagaPor Now streaming on @Tentkotta (excluding india).”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Kadaisi Ulaga Por

Set in the futuristic year of 2028, the film takes on dynamic socio-economic and diplomatic relations between India and the neighboring countries, especially China.

The film opens to a time when the latter has declared itself as the supreme power and established a new international organization, challenging India and its allies for submission.

Amid difficult international equations, the protagonist Natarajan emerges as the next in line for a bedridden Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who rises in his power to establish new norms.

What follows next is the repercussions which occur after Natarajan decides to not adhere to the demands of the powerful neighboring country, arousing clashes and riots within India itself.

Cast and crew of Kadaisi Ulaga Por

Kadaisi Ulaga Por stars Tamizha Aadhi, Natty Subramaniam, Anagha, Harish Uthaman, Nassar, Singampuli, Mahanadi Shankar, Shah Ra and others.

It is written, directed and produced by Tamizha Aadhi himself under his own banner of production house.

