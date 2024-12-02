Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna found dead at home, police suspect suicide: REPORTS

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna was found dead in her apartment. According to an ANI report, she allegedly died by suicide at her Kondapur residence. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Gachibowli police station. A case has been registered, and her body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem.

The exact reason for her death is still not known. Authorities are currently investigating the matter. "Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in the apartment. She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur, within the limits of PS Gachibowli. The police have registered a case, and the deceased's body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem," a police officer told ANI.

According to other media reports, Shobitha lived in Kondapur with her husband Sudhir. The actress reportedly stopped working in films and shows after her marriage last year.

Soon after the news of her demise surfaced on the internet, her fans took to her social media handle to express their grief and shock over the incident.

On her last Instagram post, fans commented, "Is it true?? She committed suicide?" "RIP madam.... Thappu decision thagondri," "Rip mam," and more.

Take a look at her post below:

Meanwhile, Shobitha Shivanna appeared in several well-known Kannada films and TV serials. Her films include Eradondla Mooru, Ondh Kathe Hella, ATM Attempt to Murder, Vandana, and Jackpot. She was also part of TV shows like Mangala Gowri, Gaalipata, Kogile, Krishna Rukmini, and Brahmagantu.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, if you or your loved ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse, then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.



ALSO READ: Guruprasad suicide case: Karnataka police seize four mobile phones, two tablets and more from the Kannada filmmaker's apartment