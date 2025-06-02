New Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week (June 2 - June 8): Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru to Badmashulu

Lights, camera, action—it’s time for another round of Telugu film releases. This week’s lineup brings variety and vibrance, with dramatic stories and massy moments sure to ignite whistles in theaters. Whether you’re a film buff or just looking for a good time, there’s something new to explore.

Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week

1. Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Sampada, Rao Ramesh

Release date: June 6, 2025

Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru appears to be a gripping rural action-drama. The story follows a fearless young man, played by Narne Nithiin, who grows up deeply in love with his childhood sweetheart, portrayed by Sampada. Their bond seems unshakable until their families suddenly call off the wedding.

The reason behind the cancellation remains unclear and hidden, creating tension between the lovers and their elders. Unwilling to accept this decision, the rebellious hero takes matters into his own hands. His actions set off a chain of intense events that challenge tradition, test loyalty, and ignite confrontations.

2. Badmashulu

Cast: Vidya Sagar Karampuri, Mahesh Chinthala, Muralidhar Goud

Release date: June 6, 2025

The film follows the humorous tale of a happy-go-lucky tailor and his playful barber friend. Both live life without much seriousness, often stirring up small troubles with their pranks and laziness. Their days are filled with laughter and mischief, but things take a sudden turn when one of their antics lands them in serious trouble.

A run-in with the police throws their carefree world into chaos. As they try to escape one blunder after another, their journey becomes a whirlwind of comical events and unexpected twists. From hiding secrets to facing consequences, the duo’s bond is tested in hilarious ways. Along the way, they meet quirky characters and find themselves in outrageous situations. What starts as fun slowly turns into a path of realization. Through their wild experiences, they learn the value of honesty and hard work.

