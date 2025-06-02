Madhai Yaanai Kootam OTT: Where you can watch late director Vikram Sugumaran’s debut directorial online

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Madhai Yaanai Kootam, a Tamil-language thriller drama, was the late director Vikram Sugumaran’s debut directorial effort. Here are the details for where you can watch it on OTT.

Where to watch Madhai Yaanai Kootam

Madhai Yaanai Kootam is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform, ZEE5. The film, originally released in theaters on December 5, 2013, was a sleeper hit and is critically acclaimed.

Official trailer and plot of Madhai Yaanai Kootam

Madhai Yaanai Kootam features the tale of Jayakkodi Thevar, a highly respected man in his village who has two wives. Having developed a greater affection for his second wife and the children he had with her, his first wife develops animosity towards her husband and his second family.

After developing a feud with another wealthy person from the village, Jayakkodi and his son from his second wife, Parthiban, get caught in a legal battle and rivalry.

With his father unexpectedly passing away, Parthiban is left alone to fend off against his father’s enemies and his first wife’s family, developing into a dark and gritty series of events.

Cast and crew of Madhai Yaanai Kootam

Madhai Yaanai Kootam features Bigil fame Kathir in the lead role. Apart from him, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors, including Oviya, Vela Ramamoorthy, Viji Chandrasekhar, Muruganji, Vinitha, Kalaiyarasan, Sreejith Ravi, Anju, and many more in key roles.

The film is directed by the late Vikram Sugumaran, who also wrote the screenplay. The director’s debut venture was bankrolled by musician-actor GV Prakash Kumar under the banner of his company, GV Prakash Kumar Productions.

Madhai Yaanai Kootam’s musical tracks and background scores were developed by Raghunanthan with Ragul Dharuman and Kishore Te handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

For those unaware, director Vikram Sugumaran passed away on June 2, 2025. The filmmaker who had worked as an assistant to the legendary Balu Mahendra was travelling from Madurai to Chennai when he suffered a cardiac arrest, resulting in his untimely death.

Being the helmer of films like Madhai Yaanai Kootam and Raavana Kootam, the director was returning to the city after finishing a narration of his next film to a producer.

