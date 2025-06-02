Vikram Sugumaran passes away: Film fraternity mourns director’s death as tributes pour in

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Director Vikram Sugumaran passed away following a cardiac arrest in Chennai today, June 2. According to a report by The News Minute, he was returning from Madurai when he experienced discomfort and severe chest pain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance. However, doctors were unable to resuscitate him, and he breathed his last at the age of 47.

Celebrities mourn Vikram Sugumaran's demise

Actor Shanthnu expressed deep sorrow over the filmmaker’s passing. He called him a “dear brother” and said he had learned a lot from him. He added that he would always cherish the memories they created together.

Director Anandmurthy offered his condolences and wrote on X, "Spoke to him day before !!! Don't understand what was his hurry ! he said he is come to his native but sent me a no asking me to talk to that person !! #restinpeace my friend Vikram Sugumaran."

Viji Chandrasekhar shared a video message expressing shock over the untimely demise of Vikram Sugumaran. Not only members of the film fraternity but also fans have paid their last respects and shared memories of the director.

About Vikram Sugumaran

Vikram Sugumaran was a Tamil filmmaker known for his unique storytelling. He hailed from Paramakudi in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. With a deep interest in acting, he moved to Chennai hoping to establish himself in the film industry.

Vikram made his acting debut in director Vetrimaaran’s Polladhavan and later acted in Kodiveeran, directed by Sasikumar. In 2013, he turned director with Madha Yaanai Koottam, a rural drama praised for its realistic setting and raw storytelling.

A decade later, in 2023, he returned with Ravana Kottam, featuring Shanthanu. His final directorial work was Therum Borum, a film centered on climbing and mountaineering. Vikram Sugumaran is survived by his wife and children, who live in Chennai.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help.

