Chiranjeevi wishes Sekhar Kammula to do THIS for next 25 years as he pens a heartfelt note to Kuberaa director

Chiranjeevi recently took to the internet to present a thoughtful gift to director Sekhar Kammula, who has been working in Telugu cinema for 25 years. In a social media post, the Mega Star gifted the director a luxury pen and wrote a touching note for him.

Unveiling his pictures with the director, the JVAS actor said, “My dear Sekhar, it is just as happy to have a fan like you. Now, I am even happier to know that I inspired your arrival into Telugu cinema. I am proud to be a part of your 25-year journey, and I love it when your movies are thoughtfully taken with a social comment, along with gentle entertainment.”

Continuing his post, the actor wished the director to spend another 25 years in the industry, penning down and making such great movies as he has done till now.

Chiranjeevi’s wish to Sekhar Kammula

Regarding director Sekhar Kammula, the filmmaker recently crossed the milestone of working in Telugu cinema for 25 years. The writer-director, known for his critically acclaimed ventures, debuted in Telugu cinema in 2000 with the indie film Dollar Dreams, which was primarily shot in Telugu and English.

Moving forward in his career, the director has a notable list of films that are considered favorites by many, including Anand, Happy Days, and the Rana Daggubati-starrer Leader, among others.

Now, the filmmaker will soon be hitting the big screens with the Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kuberaa. The social thriller is slated to release on June 20, 2025, with actors Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and many more playing key roles.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Vishwambhara. The fantasy flick is written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta, with Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead.

Moreover, the veteran star is currently working on his film with director Anil Ravipudi, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer featuring Nayanthara as the co-lead. The actor has also announced a movie with The Paradise director Srikanth Odela.

