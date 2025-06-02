Maharaja's Anurag Kashyap reveals a filmmaker deliberately sabotaged VFX in his film to make people notice visual effects

Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma have never been ones to shy away from expressing opinions candidly. Now, the iconic filmmakers have lashed out against contemporary filmmakers who use formulaic methods to create cinema, with some even revealing a filmmaker’s sabotage decision for their own film.

In an interview with The Filmy Hustle, hosted by distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, the cinematic duo came together for the very first time and spoke quite a lot about films.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Anurag Kashyap spoke about how the 2016 Marathi film Sairat became a massive hit, and he felt the movie would set a benchmark. However, everyone stopped making such movies and went on to follow a formula.

The director mentioned that a filmmaker, whose name he won’t say, had deliberately put bad VFX in his film so that everyone would know they had used special effects in his movie.

He continued, “What has happened since KGF, Salaar is that you wonder, why is the DI of all the films looking the same? In Animal (2023), the gore and violence have worked. Hence, filmmakers are getting more and more gore in their films, sometimes without reason!”

He further highlighted how filmmakers do not consider ‘creating a cinematic experience’ as a goal. On the other hand, underlines how the formula they follow is based on a peculiar conviction by a person when everyone around them would advise not to follow it.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma added more to the filmmaker’s comment and said, “I never consciously thought of making Satya (1998) at low cost. I was spending what was required, and it created authenticity and realism. If I had spent Rs. 5 crores more, Satya’s quality would have been five times lesser!”

The Shiva director went on to mention how, following the Baahubali days, many have adopted the mindset that one must spend more on production values and VFX to impress people. The director stated that his issue is not that one can save money by making a film with less cost, but that filmmakers ruin films by spending too much. He concluded that with artificial production values, people are cutting emotions from stories.

ALSO READ: Did Dhanush just take a dig at Nayanthara? Says 'You can spread as many rumors as you want…'