Mundhanai Mudichu 2: Sasikumar to play the lead actor in the second installment of K Bhagyaraj’s classic film

Kollywood actor Sasikumar will be seen playing the lead role in the second installment of K Bhagyaraj's Mundhanai Mudichu.

It looks like it’s raining sequels in Kollywood. While it was reported a while back that Kamal Haasan’s Devar Magar is all set to be remade, now, an unexpected piece of news has come up, claiming that the classic film of K Bhagyaraj Mundhanai Mudichu, is all set to be remade and director-actor Sasikumar will play the lead role in the film. Taking to Twitter, popular media personal Diamond Babu has shared photos of discussions being conducted by K Bhagyaraj and Sasikumar for the remake.

Mundhanai Mudichu, directed by veteran director K Bhagyaraj, is one of the unforgettable films in Tamil cinema and it was a huge hit back then when the film was released. Bhagyaraj directed, scripted and acted in the film. Senior actor Urvashi made her Kollywood debut as the lead actor with Mundhanai Mudichu. The film rose to be a huge success that it was remade in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It has been 37 years since the film was released and this news of remake has come as an amazing one.

As far as the second installment is concerned, K Bhagyaraj will reportedly write the screenplay and dialogues, while debutant Balaji Balraj will direct this remake. It goes without saying that Sasikumar will make justice to the film, for we all know that he is one of the critically acclaimed actors of Kollywood. Tell us in the comments section below, how excited you are for this remake.

