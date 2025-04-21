MAD Square OTT Release: When and where to watch Narne Nithiin and Sangeeth Sobhan starrer action comedy online

MAD Square, starring Narne Nithiin and Sangeeth Sobhan in the lead roles, hit the big screens on March 28, 2025. Following the theatrical release, the film is all set to begin streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch MAD Square

MAD Square is all set to arrive on the OTT platform Netflix from April 25, 2025. Sharing the official confirmation, the streaming platform penned, “The boys are back with double the MADness! Watch Mad Square on Netflix, out 25 April in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

See the post here:

Official trailer and plot of MAD Square

MAD Square features the tale of friends who studied together in college. After 4 years of completing their studies, their lives are at a crossroads, and owing to the same, they decide to go on a vacation to Goa.

However, after arriving in Goa, several events occur that lead them on wild adventures and fun-filled moments along the way. The rest of the story explores how they manage to escape the challenges.

The movie is a sequel to the coming-of-age comedy entertainer titled MAD, which was released back in 2023. The film explored the same gang during their college years, traversing through humor and love.

Cast and crew of MAD Square

MAD Square features an ensemble cast of actors like Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin, Priyanka Jawalkar, Vishnu Oi, Sunil, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satyam Rajesh, and many more in key roles.

With KV Anudeep and Sri Gouri Priya in cameo appearances, the movie has Reba Monica John playing a dance number.

MAD Square is written and directed by Kalyan Shankar, who helmed the first installment himself. The action comedy flick bankrolled by Haarika Suryadevara and Naga Vamsi is musically crafted by Thaman S (background scores) and Bheems Ceciroleo (tracks). The movie was received with mixed reviews on release.

