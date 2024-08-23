Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Twitter Review: 8 tweets you can't miss before watching Rao Ramesh’s comedy flick

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam starring Rao Ramesh hit the theaters on August 23, 2024, with reactions of the movie surfacing on the internet. The film directed by Lakshman Karya is a Telugu-language comedy flick.

As the film makes its way to the audience, several viewers have taken to the internet to share their reactions to the film. Let’s take a look at what netizens have to say about the film and whether it hit or missed the mark.

Most netizens have seemed to take a liking to the film for its humorous appeal. The reception of the film suggests that the movie is a decent and entertaining watch which provides some good laughs.

However, one user went on to comment on how the film has a good performance by lead Rao Ramesh but has a flat story. The user has also added that the film lags in the second half as well.

Check out the reactions of netizens to Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam:

The film Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam features Rao Ramesh in the lead role who is a house husband and lives with his wife and son. The man is adamant about being unemployed until he manages to turn the fortune wheel.

After his wife stops giving him an allowance which puts him in a cash crisis, he mysteriously gets Rs 10 lakhs in his bank account. The rest of the movie focuses on the comedic ride due to this newly found money and the gags surrounding the same.

Advertisement

Aside from Ramesh, the film also has actors Indraja, Ankith Koyya, Ramya Pasupleti, Harsha Vardhan, Ajay, Praveen, Annapurna, Sivannarayana, and many more in key roles.

The movie had recently also held a pre-release event in which Allu Arjun and Sukumar came together to support the film. Interestingly, the Pushpa director is also said to have done a voice-over for the movie.

Rao Ramesh was recently seen playing key roles in the films Guntur Kaaram and Geethanjali Malli Vachindi. The actor is next set to be seen in upcoming ventures like Pushpa 2: The Rule and also in Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan.

ALSO READ: What is Arshad Warsi and Prabhas controversy? All you need to know from 'Joker' comment to celebs and netizens' reactions