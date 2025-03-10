Parakramam OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Bandi Saroj Kumar's Telugu action drama online

Parakramam is a Telugu action drama film that was released in theaters on August 22, 2024. Directed by Bandi Saroj Kumar, the film also features him in a key role. If you missed watching it on the big screen, keep reading to find out where you can stream it online.

When and where to watch Parakramam

Parakramam will start streaming on ETV Win from March 13 onwards. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on X, "Courage Knows No Limits! The powerful tale of Parakramam is coming to @ETVWin on March 13! Witness Lovaraju’s journey as he fights against all odds to fulfill a dream."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Parakramam

The story of Parakramam follows Satti Babu, a theater artist known as Charlie Chaplin in his village, Lampakalova. He witnesses a terrible injustice and wants to expose it through a play. However, he lacks the strength to fight back. Believing his son Lovaraju is braver, he entrusts him with his dream before ending his life.

Lovaraju, a talented gully cricket player, embarks on a journey to stage Parakramam at Ravindra Bharathi. Along the way, he faces personal struggles, including a failed love story and social conflicts. The film shifts between different timelines, exploring caste politics, women’s empowerment, and ambition.

His path crosses with various people, including Bujjamma, an autistic girl, and his rival Suri Babu. The narrative moves between past and present, combining theatrical sequences with deep reflections. As Lovaraju fights against all odds, his final performance becomes a defining moment in his life.

Cast and crew of Parakramam

Parakramam is directed, written, produced, and edited by Bandi Saroj Kumar, who also composed the film’s music. The cinematography is handled by Venkat R. Prasad.

The film features Bandi Saroj Kumar in a dual role as Satti Babu and his son, Lovaraju. Sruthi Samanvi plays Bujjamma, while Naga Lakshmi Yellagula, Mohan Senapati, and Nikhil Gopu appear in key roles. Kireeti Raju portrays Suri Babu, with Anil Kumar, Shashank Vennelakanti, and Vamsiraj Nekkant completing the ensemble cast.