Rekhachithram Telugu OTT release: When and where to watch Asif Ali starrer mystery thriller online

Rekhachithram is a Malayalam mystery crime thriller that hit the big screens on January 9, 2025. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the film became a theatrical success and performed well at the box office. Starring Asif Ali, the movie recently made its digital debut. Now, it is set for an exclusive release in Telugu soon.

When and where to watch Rekhachithram (Telugu)

Rekhachithram will start streaming on Aha from March 14. The Asif Ali starrer will be available exclusively in Telugu, aiming to reach a wider audience of Telugu-speaking viewers.

Official trailer and plot of Rekhachithram (Telugu)

The story of Rekhachithram follows CI Vivek, who is reinstated in Malakkappara after a suspension. He takes charge of a case involving Rajendran, who confessed to burying a girl in 1985 before taking his own life. During the investigation, Vivek finds a female skeleton and an anklet. His search leads him to Chandrappan, a former production controller, who identifies the missing girl as Rekha, a junior artist in Kathodu Kathoram.

Vincent, a powerful industrialist, eliminates Chandrappan and ensures Vivek’s transfer. Despite this, Vivek persists and learns from a nun, Stephy, that Rekha had stayed at their convent before disappearing. As he digs deeper, he discovers that Vincent and his wife, Pushpam, were responsible for her murder. To protect his son from shame, Vincent kills Pushpam before his arrest.

Vivek finally locates Rekha’s sister, Asha, in Kanyakumari and clears Rekha’s name. He gives Asha an autograph from Mammootty, whom Rekha admired. In the post-credits scene, a young Rekha spots a casting call for a Mammootty film directed by K.G. George.

Cast and crew of Rekhachithram (Telugu)

Rekhachithram is directed by Jofin T. Chacko with a screenplay by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, who also penned the story. Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, the film features Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, and Manoj K Jayan in key roles. Appu Prabhakar handled the cinematography, while Shameer Muhammed took charge of editing. The music for the film was composed by Mujeeb Majeed.