Pattth OTT Release: When and where to watch Ashik Safiya Aboobakker’s acclaimed Malayalam movie online

Malayalam drama Pattth made its way to a spectacular premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala in 2024. The movie was highly appreciated and earned critical acclaim for its screenplay and performances. And now it is all set to make its way onto OTT, bypassing a theatrical release.

When and where to watch Pattth

Advertisement

Pattth will be streaming on the OTT portal Manorama Max from June 6 onwards. The streaming giant announced the same formally on their Instagram handle.

Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote, “Pattth | From June 6 | manoramaMAX. Written & Directed by Jithin Issac Thomas.”

Official trailer and plot of Pattth

The storyline of Pattth revolves around a struggling videographer, Unni, who is tirelessly trying to make his ends meet. He takes up the task of editing a travel vlog, where he gets a chance to work on a rare tribal song sung by the Kenyan natives.

Things begin to make surprising changes when Unni’s grandmother catches up to the tune almost immediately and begins to hum the song, as if she had already known it from before.

As Unni uploads a video of her grandmother singing the song, he is surprised to note how every second person who watched it claims to know it by heart.

Advertisement

What follows is how he and his girlfriend, Anupama, end up traveling across the country to determine the secret connection between the song, his grandmother, and the people who seem to know it quite well.

Cast and crew of Pattth

The star cast of Patth features Ashik Safiya Aboobakker and Gauthami Lekshmi Gopan in key roles.

The Malayalam film is written and directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, while the film is produced jointly by Able Joseph and Nithyan Martin. Milan VS has composed the musical score.



ALSO READ: Minmini OTT release: When and where you can watch Halitha Shameem's Tamil drama film online