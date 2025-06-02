Minmini OTT release: When and where you can watch Halitha Shameem's Tamil drama film online

Minmini is a Tamil coming-of-age drama film that was released in theaters last year. Directed by Halitha Shameem, the movie opened to positive reviews and performed well at the box office, thanks to strong word of mouth. The film has now made its digital debut. Read on to find out more.

When and where to watch Minmini

The film is currently streaming on ZEE5. The makers recently announced on their social media handles that the movie is now available on the OTT platform.

Check out the official announcement post of Minmini's OTT release below:

Official trailer and plot of Minmini

The film follows a group of schoolchildren, focusing on Paari, a popular student, and Sabari, a newcomer. Initially, Paari bullies Sabari, but over time, they develop a strong friendship. The first half of the film captures their school life, classroom experiences, and emotional growth.

The second half takes a leap in time and shifts to the Himalayan region. Now grown up, the two embark on a biking journey across the mountains. The focus moves to Sabari, who is dealing with personal guilt from the past. The story explores how memories and unresolved emotions influence his present.

The film transitions from a school-based setting to a road trip, using different backdrops to trace the journey of the characters from adolescence to adulthood.

Cast and crew of Minmini

The movie is written and directed by Halitha Shameem and features Esther Anil, Praveen Kishore, and C. Gaurav Kaalai in the lead roles. The film's visuals are captured by renowned cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa ISC. Meanwhile, the music is composed by AR Rahman's daughter, Khatija Rahman. Editing is handled by Raymond Derrick Crasta, and the film’s artistic visuals are brought to life by art director Tsering Gurmet Kungyam.

The production sound for Minmini was handled by Raghav Ramesh, while Linkin Livi served as the VFX supervisor. The film’s sound design was crafted by Alagiakoothan and Suren G.

