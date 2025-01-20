PHOTO: Demonte Colony director Ajay Gnanamuthu marries longtime girlfriend; Chiyaan Vikram attends in style

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, known for films like Cobra and Demonte Colony, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Shimona Rajkumar, on January 19. Not much is known about his wife as the filmmaker opted for a private ceremony attended by close family and loved ones. Among the guests, Chiyaan Vikram was also present and took part in the celebrations with great joy.

A photo from the ceremony is going viral on social media. In the picture, Chiyaan Vikram can be seen posing with the newlyweds in all smiles. For the occasion, the actor opted for a simple pastel shirt paired with matching pants. Meanwhile, the bride and groom looked adorable in their traditional attire.

For those unaware, the Thangalaan actor collaborated with Ajay Gnanamuthu for the film Cobra, which was released in theaters in 2022.

Take a look at the photo below:

Ajay Gnanamuthu is an Indian filmmaker and screenwriter known for his work in Tamil cinema. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with the horror-thriller Demonte Colony, which received critical acclaim and became a box office hit. In 2018, he directed the thriller Imaikkaa Nodigal, which was well-received by audiences and critics alike. In 2022, he teamed up with Chiyaan Vikram for the action thriller Cobra.

In 2024, Ajay Gnanamuthu collaborated with Arulnithi once again for Demonte Colony 2, nearly a decade after their first successful film. The sequel earned positive reviews worldwide.

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Pa Ranjith’s film Thangalaan, where he portrayed a fierce tribal leader. The film also featured Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads.

Up next, Vikram will be leading Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, directed by Arun Kumar, known for his work in Chithha. The film will also star SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu, with the latter making his Tamil debut. The supporting cast includes Dushara Vijayan.

Meanwhile, he will also be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram soon.

