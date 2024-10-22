Fitness transformation: A look at Chiyaan Vikram's diet, workout routine and more

Chiyaan Vikram is undoubtedly one of the top actors in the South film industry. Besides his onscreen performance, the Thangalaan actor is widely known for his killer looks and inspiring fitness regimens. With such dapper looks, it is impossible to say that Chiyaan Vikram is in his late 50s. Over the years, the actor has undergone several drastic physical transformations for several films.

Chiyaan Vikram has gained and lost a lot of weight for different films like Dhill, Dhool, Bheemaa, I, and more. His dedication towards his fitness has earned him the title of 'Christian Bale of Kollywood'. In this article, we will talk in detail about Chiyaan Vikram's fitness routine.

Chiyaan Vikram's diet, workout routine, and more

Chiyaan Vikram reportedly follows a diet that limits his carb intake to 20–57 grams per day. However, his diet plan changes according to his requirements.

According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, Chiyaan Vikram is a big foodie. He has admitted that maintaining a strict diet is challenging, especially when you have to eat the same food every day. The 58-year-old actor discussed his diet, saying, “When you're on a constant diet, you inevitably get tired of eating the same old food in the same amounts. That’s one of the reasons why people give up on their diets. So, we try to add some variety to my meals by coming up with protein shake cakes and baking cookies with chia seeds and quinoa.”

The Ponniyin Selvan actor has even tried a fruit and juice-only diet to achieve specific looks for his movies. Several media reports suggest that he doesn’t stick to one diet and doesn’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach.

When it comes to Chiyaan Vikram’s exercise routine, the actor once revealed that he engages in some form of physical activity every day. According to a report in NDTV, the actor followed Plyometrics when he wanted to lose weight for S. Shankar’s film I. For those unfamiliar, Plyometrics is a form of exercise involving rapid movements that help individuals gain overall strength and power. The report also claims that he used head massages to relax after intense workout sessions.

The actor shared that for the movie I, his fitness routine included cycling 15 km followed by an hour of working out at the gym in the morning, with another session in the evening. In an interview on Ranveer Allahbadia’s show earlier this year, Chiyaan Vikram recalled his diet during the filming of Sethu. He mentioned that he would eat just one chapati, one beetroot or carrot juice, and egg whites throughout the day. His determination was further demonstrated when Vikram revealed, “I used to walk 18.5 km to reach the shoot location and walk back 18.5 km every day.”

Chiyaan Vikram's fitness regime highlights his dedication and commitment to maintaining his physique for his roles through hardcore discipline. His regimen, which combines strength training, cardio, and flexibility exercises, emphasizes the importance of variety and consistency in achieving fitness goals. The actor’s approach serves as a reminder that a well-rounded fitness routine contributes not only to physical appearance but also to overall health and well-being.

