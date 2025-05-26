POLL: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal, Vijay Deverakonda-Bhagyashri or Dhanush-Rashmika—which HOT new pair are you rooting for?

The year 2025 will witness new on-screen pairs in the South cinema. We’re talking about the lead pairs of the upcoming films Dacoit, Kingdom and Kuberaa. The announcements of these movies have left everyone talking about their intense performances to look forward to. The masses are now eagerly waiting to watch their chemistry on the big screens.

Advertisement

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur for Dacoit

Dynamic performers Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur are coming together for the upcoming romantic action film Dacoit. The film has locked a release date for December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas.

The teaser of the film was unveiled today and the audiences are left in a tizzy over the energetic performances delivered by the two stars. Their fiery chemistry has raised the bar for sure.

Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse for Kingdom

Another action thriller on the waitlist is Kingdom, which features Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse as the romantic leads. Their on-screen chemistry spoke volumes and fans cannot wait to watch them romance on screen.

The glimpse of their stint is clearly visible through the song Hridayam Lopala, which was recently unveiled. Being an action thriller to the core, their screen presence culminated in bringing a stunning visual to the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial.

Kingdom was recently pushed from its May 30 release date to July 4. Nonetheless, the hype among fans for the movie seems indomitable.

Advertisement

Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna for Kuberaa

Another spectacular on-screen pairing to look up to is Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. They will appear together in the gripping drama Kuberaa. The teaser video of the film has left audiences intrigued as to what more they can expect from the terrific duo.

While Dhanush brings along his scintillating screen presence and a powerful charisma, Rashmika Mandanna balances it all out with her powerful appearance and a sense of sublimity. The film is said to be releasing on June 20, 2025, where audiences anticipate a wholesome theatrical experience.

Well then, it's now time for you to pull out your votes and let us know which one of these hot new on-screen pairings you are looking forward to.

Adivi-Mrunal, Vijay-Bhagyashri, Dhanush-Rashmika: Which new pair are you excited to watch on-screen? Vote and let us know the new pairing of South cinema that you are most excited to witness in cinemas soon! Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur from Dacoit Vijay Deverakonda-Bhagyashri Borshe from Kingdom Dhanush-Rashmika Mandanna from Kuberaa

ALSO READ: Kingdom FIRST review: ‘Very nice, superb’ says Anirudh Ravichander about Vijay Deverakonda’s action thriller