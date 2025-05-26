Kingdom FIRST review: ‘Very nice, superb’ says Anirudh Ravichander about Vijay Deverakonda’s action thriller

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borshe, is one of the most anticipated films releasing in July. The gripping visuals, songs, and other clips from the action thriller have already left audiences in a frenzy.

Anirudh Ravichander reviews Kingdom

Recently, music composer Anirudh Ravichander shared his review of Kingdom after watching it in its entirety. He summed it up by saying, “I watched the film. It’s very nice. Superb.”

For the unversed, the release date of Kingdom has been pushed from May 30 to July 4, following an official announcement made by the makers a few weeks ago.

Vijay Deverakonda's fresh pairing with Bhagyashri Borshe

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film will showcase Vijay Deverakonda in an action-packed role, for which he has been sporting a rugged look for quite some time. Alongside the gripping storyline, audiences are also eager to see how the romantic angle unfolds in the film.

Considering the fresh on-screen pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse, all eyes are on how the duo captivates audiences with their chemistry within the gripping narrative.

Vijay Deverakonda's fees for Kingdom

In a previous interview with Galatta Plus, producer Naga Vamsi made a notable revelation about Vijay’s remuneration for Kingdom. The actor has reportedly accepted only a token amount from the makers to kickstart the project, rather than his full fee upfront.

However, he is expected to take a share of the film’s profits once it performs well at the box office and recovers its production costs.

Vijay Deverakonda's work front

Speaking of Vijay Deverakonda, fans are eagerly looking forward to his upcoming projects, especially Kingdom, as each of them holds strong potential for major box office success post theatrical release.

The other two projects include VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The first-look poster was unveiled on Vijay’s birthday, sparking excitement among fans. Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly the film’s leading lady.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s other upcoming film, SVC59, marks his first collaboration with director Ravi Kiran Kola.

