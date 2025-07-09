Dhanush make a loss of Rs 4 crore for Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan’s song shoot?

Dhanush has an impressive lineup of films ahead after his last release with Kuberaa. The actor has Idly Kadai and the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein in the pipeline next. Meanwhile, reports about his next possible collaboration with director H. Vinoth have also been circulating.

Amid all the hype, his recent gesture towards fellow Kollywood colleague Thalapathy Vijay has grabbed attention.

Dhanush gave up a massive set of his own for Thalapathy Vijay?

According to a report by industry insider Amutha Bharathi, Dhanush showed a generous gesture towards his colleague and superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Well, the Captain Miller actor had a huge film set worth more than Rs. 4 crores to his name.

However, he willingly let go of it and allowed the song shoot for Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, to take place there.

Dhanush wrapped up shoot for Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein

A few days ago, Dhanush was spotted partying with his Tere Ishk Mein co-star, Kriti Sanon, and actress Mrunal Thakur as he wrapped up shooting for the film.

In pictures from the gala evening that surfaced, the celebs were seen posing for a candid selfie together and were joined in the frame by director Aanand L Rai as well.

When Dhanush addressed negative rumors being spread about him

Previously, at the pre-release event for Kuberaa, Dhanush gave a stern response to nay-sayers who continually spread negative rumors about him and his work, especially before any of his films are released.

He said, “You can spread as many rumours as you want about me, spread any negative news about me. Each time a movie of mine releases, there’s a negative campaign against me one and a half months before that. But you won’t be able to do anything as my fans are my strong pillars of support.”

Thalapathy Vijay’s fee for Jana Nayagan

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay stays in the news as he completes the shooting for his last film, Jana Nayagan. The actor is reportedly quitting cinema and will focus on his work as a politician.

As per a Business Today report, the actor is allegedly taking home a whopping fee of Rs. 275 crores from this project.

