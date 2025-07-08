Why did Vijay Deverakonda face backlash for using a tagline to his name?

Vijay Deverakonda recently generated quite a bit of hype with the exciting release date promo for his next film, Kingdom. The actor has worked on his physique and is putting on a rugged look for this project. He now addressed the criticism that came his way after he used a tagline with his name, which had already been done by many stars in the past.

Vijay Deverakonda on using ‘the’ as tagline to his name

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter recently, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about the amount of criticism that came his way after he finalised using a tagline of ‘The’ to his name.

The Kingdom actor mentioned how many other artists before and after him have used special taglines, and nothing was ever said about them. But when it was his turn, there was a lot of scrutiny.

In his words, “Interestingly, no other person ever got backlash for something like that. You can have any name—from Universal Star to People’s Star—and people younger than me, older than me, those who debuted before me; everyone has a tagline. I was probably the only one without one. Nobody else gets backlash.”

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom gets a new release date

Sithara Entertainments recently unveiled a power-packed promo of Kingdom, featuring a fearless avatar of Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The makers also revealed the new release date of the film, which will now hit theaters on July 31, 2025.

Sharing the glimpse, they penned, “One man. A heart full of fury. A world that pushed too far. Now it’s CARNAGE time.”

Kingdom’s previous postponements

Well, the release date of Kingdom has undergone several postponements in the past. First, the film was scheduled to release on March 28, but later, owing to post-production delays, it got pushed to May 31.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. It is touted to be a spy-action thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Besides Vijay in the lead, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the leading lady, as well as Satyadev as co-lead. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the musical score.

