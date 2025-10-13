Guneet Monga says Salman Khan is least popular Khan, picks Shah Rukh Khan for Rs 200 crore film

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga has shared her candid thoughts on Bollywood’s famous Khans during a recent interview with Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel Game Changers. Known for producing critically acclaimed films like The Lunch Box and Kill, and winning an Oscar in 2023 for the documentary The Elephant Whisperers, Guneet spoke openly about her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, while revealing that she doesn’t personally know Salman Khan.

With over 20 years of experience in the Indian film industry and around 40 films to her credit, Guneet has become a well-recognized face in Bollywood. She first gained attention in the awards circuit with the documentary Period. End of Sentence, but her 2023 Oscar win truly marked a milestone in her career.

Here’s what Guneet said about the three Khans

During the rapid-fire round with Komal Nahta, Guneet was asked to rate Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. She said, “Shah Rukh Khan has been my childhood crush. It was Shah Rukh Khan who inspired me to come to Mumbai.”

About Aamir Khan, she added, “The Khan who I desperately want to work with is Aamir.” When asked about Salman Khan, Guneet smiled and admitted, “I don’t even know him. And I don’t think he knows me either. At least I have met both Aamir and Shah Rukh. But, I have never met Salman.”

When asked to rank the trio in terms of popularity, she responded confidently: “Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan then Salman Khan.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for Rs 200 crore film

In another part of the interview, Guneet was asked a hypothetical question about casting the lead pair for a Rs 200 crore film. After a brief pause, she replied with a smile, “Rs 200 crore for just one film?” Upon confirmation, she answered, “Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.”

Currently, Guneet Monga is producing a new romantic-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, jointly produced with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions under her banner, Sikhya Entertainment. The film is expected to release later this year.

