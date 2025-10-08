EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh wraps up shooting for Dhurandhar, film wrap with Akshaye Khanna on October 12

The excitement around Dhurandhar has reached a fever pitch the moment 2-minute 39-second teaser ft Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan. Arjun Rampal was unveiled. There’s a lot of talking around Ranveer Singh’s bold, edgy avatar to Sanjay Dutt’s intense gaze and striking styling. While only time will tell if Dhurandhar is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ranveer has wrapped up the final schedule as makers gear up for its big release on December 5.

A source shared, “Ranveer Singh will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as he has reinvented himself yet again, headlining a story set in a dark and gritty world of crime. Singh wrapped up the shoot yesterday, while Akshaye Khanna is set to finish his portions by October 10. Dhurandaar is on track and will release on December 5, with the marketing campaign kicking off from Diwali. The team has geared up for a full-fledged promotional plan, strategically cashing in on the festive Diwali season. New posters, a song, and teasers are set to drop soon.”

Dhurandhar marks the much-awaited return of Ranveer Singh on the big screen after the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Fans are buzzing with excitement to see him in a completely new avatar, and the first teaser has only intensified the anticipation. It's a film designed to pay tribute to the raw agents, celebrating ones who never come to the forefront.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar promises a high-octane blend of drama set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.

