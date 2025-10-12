Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 adds Rs 35 crore to tally in 2nd weekend in Hindi, approaches Rs 150 crore mark

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) is looking to collect Rs. 14-14.50 crore nett on its 2nd Sunday today. That’s about a 5-10 per cent jump from yesterday, which is lower than the norm, but it had a gigantic surge of 105 per cent on Saturday, which at times makes Sunday jump a bit muted. The 2nd weekend amounted to an impressive Rs. 35 crore nett. The drop from the previous weekend is close to 30 per cent, which is an excellent hold. The running total after the 2nd weekend has reached Rs. 137 crore nett.

The Rishab Shetty film will be over Rs. 150 crore nett before the end of its 2nd week. On its first day, that number seemed like it would be a somewhat optimistic lifetime total. However, the film has trended considerably better since then, avoiding big drops on weekdays and growing well on weekends or holidays. Now, it is looking to reach around Rs. 200 crore nett or so, though that will require it to collect well during and beyond the Diwali period. The way it has held so far, it's not overtly optimistic to expect that it would.

The expectations from the film were higher among a section of trade that was expecting it to perform like sequels to other South Indian breakout films like Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and Pushpa 2. Although the trade talk wasn’t completely baseless, as after all, the first film did have a gravity-defying run, going from Rs. 1.25 crore nett opening day to Rs. 80 crore plus nett final. However, at the end of the day, it was just talk. Setting aside the talk, for the film it is, a period film set in South Indian regional folklore, with no face value, these numbers are outstanding.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 101.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 14.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 136.75 cr.

Kantara: Chapter 1 released in cinemas on Gandhi Jayanti 2025, alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. However, it remained unaffected by the clash and has maintained a good lead over its rival release. Had there been a more compatible rival or a big release this weekend, Kantara: Chapter 1 wouldn’t have had such an easy run at the box office.

