ENHYPEN’s Jay calls out sasaeng fan over incessant calls during livestream: ‘Really annoying…’

Stalker fans or sasaeng fans in K-pop have been the biggest nuisance for other fans and the very singers who are at the other end of their constant, invasive actions. Boy group ENHYPEN has been at the receiving side of this privacy breakdown on multiple occasions, and during one recent such occasion, member Jay took matters into his own hands by calling out a person who had been troubling him by giving a call on his personal phone while the star was on a live session with ENGENE on the fan communication platform, Weverse. He advised them against continuing it and revealed what he would do if it did not stop soon.

ENHYPEN’s Jay gets irritated by sasaeng fan during livestream

During a livestream on October 10, Jay from ENHYPEN was soon treated unkindly by a person who was continuously calling him. Right from the start, he was bothered because of the unrelenting calls and decided to bash them in front of the thousands watching him. He revealed that the person was targeting his own phone and that the stream was working on the company’s device and so it was not directly interfering with his live session, but he was getting distracted by it.

Despite canceling the call many times, it continued, so he addressed it with a strict tone, directly talking to the perpetrator. “You’re still watching this, right? I don't know who you are, and I even don't care about you, but if you keep calling me like this, it's really bothering me, and it's really annoying to do my communication with my fans, and you already waste my 10 minutes that I can communicate with my fans during my live[stream] so congratulations if you got what you want.”

He warned the caller of immediate consequences in a stern tone soon after. “But yeah, if you keep doing this, I'll pick up your call and put it on a speakerphone. Run it out in my live[stream], so if you want that, keep doing that, okay? Okay.”

After apologizing to his fans for the strange happening right from the get-go, he added that he did not want such an unpleasant event to dissuade him and continued to speak with them.

