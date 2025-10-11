GOT7’s BamBam reacts animatedly to his kiss scene in WONDERING music video, Jeff Satur, Ink and more giggle

GOT7 member BamBam is a frequent visitor to the meme world, and we think another one may have been added to the bunch. The 28-year-old hosted a lavish bash called the HOMECOMING Party to celebrate the release of his all-Thai mini-album called Hometown. An ode to his homeland, the singer has multiple features on the record. However, it is his music video for the title track WONDERING starring actress and model Nychaa that is making rounds on the internet. On the release day, BamBam reacted to a steamy kiss scene during the listening party and had his friends in splits.

WONDERING music video incites loud reactions

BamBam and Nychaa get close— too close for our faint heart and cozy in the music video, which was released on October 10 alongside the album. WONDERING follows a hide-and-seek love story between the two leads, played by the stars, and takes on a pop approach to the singer’s music release. It includes not one but two intense kiss scenes, making for the first time the GOT7 member has locked lips on camera. Previous revelations to fellow Thai stars, including (G)-IDLE’s Minnie and KISS OF LIFE’s Natty, initiated loud screaming and wild reactions, praising BamBam for his ‘artwork’.

A similar scene went down during HOMECOMING Party where multiple guests from the Thai entertainment industry were invited by BamBam. These included popular singers, actors, hosts, influencers, and other people, alongside his fans, who were able to get a nice look at the clip. When the music video was first shown to the attendees, with BamBam hopping up to hide himself away in embarrassment, a roar was heard by the viewers.

Videos from the party showed fellow artists, including Jeff Satur and Ink, as well as actress Nychaa, reacting to the kiss scene starring BamBam. He hid away his face and plopped to the ground as his ears got red. The cringe was also felt by the featured stars on his album who could not help but tease him about it.

