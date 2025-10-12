Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Hema Malini, and others add glam in Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash

Bollywood and Diwali parties go hand in hand. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has now turned a film producer, threw his annual Diwali bash on Sunday, October 12. Several celebs dazzled in their traditional and ethnic outfit, matching with the festive vibes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing an all-white chikankari anarkali outfit for the special occasion. The actress opted for minimalistic make-up, lighting up the event with her effortless charm and natural glow. Hema Malini attended the event in a soft pink saree. Instead of trying a traditional saree look, she paired it with a cape-style jacket which had mirror work and floral motifs.

Akshay Kumar lights up the event with his presence. The Jolly LLB 3 actor wore a white textured traditional sherwani. He complemented his ivory sherwani with matching churidar trousers and classic mojaris. Khiladi Kumar completed his Diwali look with black goggles, blending traditional touch with modernity. Tiger Shroff, who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, graced the event in an open black sherwani look, flaunting his sexy physique.

Vishal Bharadwaj also attended the event along with his wife and singer, Rekha Bharadwaj. The two walked hand-in-hand and posed for the paps. Urmila Mantodkar marked her attendance in a silver saree-style gown, exuding both glam and charm. Other stars who attended the event are- Riteish Deshmukh along with his wife Genelia Deshmukh, Chitrangda Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and more.

