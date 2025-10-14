Box Office: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle completes one month in India, grosses Rs. 83 crore

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle completed one month in cinemas at the Indian box office. Released on September 12, 2025, the Japanese anime stormed over Rs. 83.10 crore gross in 31 days in India, setting new benchmarks for future anime movies.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle started its box office journey on a historic note. It further collected Rs. 62.9 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs. 14.40 crore in the second week while facing Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's new release, Rs.14.40 crore. Though it slowed down further but kept on attracting the audience. It fetched another Rs. 4.20 crore in the third week. And then, Rs. 1.10 crore in the fourth week, that too, while facing Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It has now wrapped its 5th weekend, making a sum of Rs. 50 lakh.

Based on the current trends, the movie is now in its final legs. It will end its theatrical journey in India very soon. It emerged as a sensational blockbuster in India, considering how the previous anime performed. Its success has opened a new market for Japanese anime. It is likely to pave the way for more Japanese anime to become a more regular fixture in Indian cinemas, with franchises like One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and others.

Box Office collections of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in India:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 62.90 cr. Week 2 Rs. 14.40 cr. Week 3 Rs. 4.20 cr. Week 4 Rs. 1.10 cr. 5th Weekend Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 83.10 cr.

