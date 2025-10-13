Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Rounds 500Cr in India after a Blockbuster 2nd Weekend

Kantara: Chapter 1 collected Rs. 47 crore approx on its 2nd Sunday in India. The growth on Sunday was a bit muted, but that is always a possibility when Saturday grows too big, and that was in fact the case here. The film accumulated Rs. 116.50 crore approx over its 2nd weekend, and with that, the running total after eleven days in release rounds off to Rs. 500 crore.

The film will comfortably cross Rs. 600 crore in India, for that matter, Rs. 650 crore as well. It now appears to be heading for a finish in the high Rs. 600s. Chhaava is currently the top grosser of the year with around Rs. 690 crore. Surpassing that and crossing the Rs. 700 crore mark is a very strong possibility, although much will depend on how the film collects during and beyond the Diwali period.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 383.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 24.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 45.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 46.75 cr. Total Rs. 499.50 cr.

The film has now become the second-biggest grosser of all time in Karnataka, trailing only the original Kantara. It overtook KGF Chapter 2 in just eleven days and is on track to take the top spot by Wednesday at the latest. The second weekend alone brought in nearly Rs. 40 crore, not just almost double the previous record but also higher than the full second week for any film. That puts into perspective the extraordinary scale at which the film is performing in Karnataka..

Tamil Nadu was the market which held best in the 2nd weekend, dropping just 28 per cent. Interestingly, Tamil Nadu was a bit of an underperformer for the original Kantara, but for this film, it is the biggest individual state in South India other than Karnataka.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 164.00 cr. APTS Rs. 84.75 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 47.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 43.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 160.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 499.50 cr.

