BTS’ RM hosts another wedding for photographer friend, fans go gaga over visuals and hilarious jokes

The BTS members are an expensive bunch to invite to events. But not when you’re their friend and they can readily bring their world-class charm to your wedding and make an unrivalled impression on your in-laws. So has been the case for many of the K-pop stars’ acquaintances who have gladly had the superstars host their wedding ceremonies. Among them, the most popular picks have been the oldest member Jin and leader RM, who have time and again aced their responsibilities as MCs. On October 10, RM was spotted at famed photographer Mok Jung Wook’s wedding. On the same day, news about the hosting duty of Jin for model Kim Myung Jin’s wedding was also shared with the world, albeit many months after it happened.

BTS’ RM hosts friend’s wedding with class and wit

RM was spotted dressed in a neat suit for his friend’s celebration, where he introduced himself as, “I’m a South Korean young man, 32-year-old Kim Namjoon, who will be hosting today’s tea ceremony arranged by the bride and the groom,” making fans giggle at his humor. Surprisingly, the BTS member was unbothered by the pouring rain, when all guests, including himself, had to take shelter under an umbrella.

However, the ceremony seems to have moved indoors later on, and the singer resumed his hosting task. Praise poured in from other attendees who were surprised to find the superstar becoming the MC and doing a good job of leading it. As the couple walked amid their guests after completing the traditions, RM shared warm words, “They will live well, loving each other earnestly. I hope you will share good luck for their upcoming days as a married couple.”

The BTS member also shared a photo of the couple online, wishing them via his Instagram account and giving a good glimpse at his tailored fit for the event, captioning it, “2nd round of hosting wedding ceremony.”

