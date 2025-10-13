THROWBACK PIC: When Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne and Ameesha Patel enjoyed dinner together and 'when friendships between costars existed'

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently shared a rare throwback photo featuring Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The picture, taken during a dinner party at Ameesha’s Mumbai home, shows the trio enjoying drinks and a relaxed evening together. Ameesha referred to them as an “inseparable cute trinity,” reminiscing about the genuine friendships that existed between co-stars in the past.

In her Instagram caption, Ameesha Patel wrote, “SUNDAY THROWBACK— the cutest dinner party at my Mumbai Residence!! Hrithik and I had just wrapped a schedule of filming!! As always, we were happy to celebrate our sweet n cute milestones. This time was an impromptu dinner at my home! Hrithik, Sussanne, and me were always an inseparable cute trinity!! Golden days when friendships between co-stars existed beyond the films they worked on and not just temporarily for that filming duration.”

Why this throwback is special

The photo captures a moment of genuine camaraderie. Hrithik Roshan is seen casually leaning on the chair where Ameesha is seated, while Sussanne joins in the laughter. Ameesha highlighted that such friendships went beyond film sets, unlike the temporary bonds often seen in the industry today. Fans appreciated the glimpse into Bollywood’s golden era of co-star relationships, calling it a refreshing reminder of long-lasting bonds.

Hrithik and Ameesha first worked together in Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which marked their big Bollywood debut. The film became a massive hit and remains one of Hindi cinema’s most loved romantic dramas. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship were widely appreciated.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Ameesha Patel, on the other hand, made a strong comeback with Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film achieved record-breaking box office collections.

