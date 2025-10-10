Is You and Everything Else star Park Ji Hyun dating personal trainer? Actress’s agency reacts to rumors

Park Ji Hyun has found herself at the center of a controversy after spending a happy time during the holidays. On October 10, the actress shared a series of photos to her personal Instagram account, voyavivirel, where she could be seen having a jolly good time with some acquaintances. However, the silhouette of a man in the reflection of one of the photos caused trouble as many began questioning why she had tagged him as well. Soon, her agency addressed the issue, denying the dating rumors and clarifying that the trainer’s wife was with them as well.

Flex X Cop star Park Ji Hyun irks fans with shoes on sofa and dating rumors

Park Ji Hyun has welcomed the holidays, but with a twist of her own. Celebrating the Chuseok festival surrounded by loved ones, she seemed to have gone on a trip. Her beautiful vacation pics came captioned as, “A fully packed holiday.” However, the reflection of a man taking her photos as she lay on a sofa raised dating rumors. Moreover, many people found it offensive that the actress wore what appeared to be sponsored footwear on the hotel’s sofa. In another photo, the pair of black ballet flats appeared lying on the sofa unattended, but still visible enough.

As such, her management team at Namoo Actors shared a short statement with Newsis, addressing the rumors, “Park Ji Hyun went on a trip during the Chuseok holiday with acquaintances, including her personal trainer and his spouse. The only man in the group was the personal trainer. Park Ji Hyun herself tagged her acquaintances’ accounts,” thereby clarifying the man taking the photos and her being open about tagging the many people in her update. The tags have since been removed.

Park Ji Hyun was most recently seen in You and Everything Else alongside Kim Go Eun, with whom she shared a love-hate relationship on screen. The show has been well-received, especially domestically, where the two stars’ acting as besties shone through.

