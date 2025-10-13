BTS’ V goes running with Wooga Squad besties Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon, ignites debate over jacket

The BTS members have all gotten extremely buff and are into working out these days! Following their military enlistments, where their weights fluctuated a lot, they’re desperate to build some muscle and maintain the physique that they have. So members like RM, V, and Jungkook have taken to regular running. The younger ones often go together and have also involved their respective friends in the workout. Recently, following the Chuseok week, Kim Taehyung (V’s real name), the singer, shared a new video on his Instagram story alongside actors Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon, showing just how close their friendship has been all this time.

V meets up with Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik

Over the weekend, V caught up with his Wooga Squad hyungs, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik. In the clip shared online, the three could be seen walking alongside the majestic Han River along the running course. All dressed in workout gear, with caps covering their heads, they seemed to be cooling off after a strong run. The What's Wrong with Secretary Kim actor noted that it was raining while the Buried Hearts star and the BTS member harmonized with it.

While fans were happy to see the three together, it was V’s jacket that invited many questions online. While many thought that it was a running jacket with the ability to store a water bottle and other such basics, a few debated whether it was a weighted one instead, which is usually seen during military training.

These days, V has been running with Jungkook whenever possible, and the two even declared rules for fans if they ever spot the two along the Han River course. This includes not talking to them, laughing at them, overtaking them, or taking any photographs of their faces. After weeks of successful, undisturbed workout sessions, the Love Me Again hitmaker even thanked fans for being discreet and just throwing out the Bangtan hand sign that he had previously let them know.

