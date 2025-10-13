Konkona Sen Sharma backs Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand: 'We’re not Neurosurgeons, actors need breaks'

Konkona Sen Sharma has voiced her support for actor Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour workday in the film industry. Speaking to News18, Konkona stated that actors also need regular breaks and a weekly day off. “I do think that ideally, there should be humane working hours across the industry. I mean, we are not neurosurgeons dealing with life-and-death situations,” she said.

She added that while financial returns for projects are important, it is equally crucial to consider the well-being of actors. “Of course, one has to take care that the people financing the project recover their money because that’s important, and it is equally important that we remember we are working with human beings who need something called bio breaks,” Konkona explained.

Konkona Sen Sharma further expressed the need for regulated working hours. “We need breaks from time to time. We do make exceptions occasionally, like when we have a 12-hour shift that often gets stretched to 14-15 hours. But I do think there should be more regulated working hours and at least one day off weekly; it would be more productive as well,” she said.

Why Deepika Padukone’s exit sparked industry debate

Deepika Padukone recently exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly due to her request for an eight-hour work shift. Reports suggested she also asked for additional pay for extra hours and five-star accommodations for her team. Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Spirit.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Deepika addressed the controversy, pointing out the double standard in the industry. “By virtue of being a woman, if that’s coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. It is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends,” she said. Deepika stressed the need for a structured and professional work culture in Bollywood, which she called “very disorganized.”

Here’s what other actors are saying

Actress Shalini Pandey, who starred in Vanga’s Arjun Reddy, praised Deepika for setting a precedent. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “Kudos to her for setting a precedent for us to be okay about advocating for mental health. She is incredible, so she should get whatever she wants.” Shalini also highlighted the ongoing struggle for pay parity in the industry and expressed hope that more women actors would fight for their rights.

