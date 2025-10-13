Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office 2nd Monday: Rishab Shetty starrer holds well, nets Rs. 4.50 crore on Day 12

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) showed a good hold at the box office on its 2nd Monday. The film collected Rs 4.50 crore net. That marks a 35 per cent drop from its 2nd Friday and 45 per cent from its previous Monday, both of which are solid holds. The film’s total net collection now stands at Rs. 140.50 crore.

The 2nd week for the Rishab Shetty starrer is now projected to collect Rs. 51-52 crore. It will be over Rs. 150 crore nett mark before the end of its 2nd week. On its first day, that number seemed like it would be a somewhat optimistic lifetime total. However, the film has trended considerably better since then, avoiding big drops on weekdays and growing well on weekends or holidays. Now, Kantara: Chapter 1 is looking to reach around Rs. 200 crore net or so, though that will require it to collect well during and beyond the Diwali period. The way it has held so far, it's not overtly optimistic to expect that it would.

A section of the trade expectations was on a higher side, as many were expecting it to perform like other South Indian breakout films like Baahubali 2, KGF 2, and Pushpa 2. Although the trade talk wasn’t completely baseless, as the first film had a gravity-defying run, going from Rs. 1.25 crore net opening day to Rs. 80 crore plus net final. However, at the end of the day, it was just talk. Nevertheless, these are outstanding numbers for a period drama film that has no star value.

Box-Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India:

Day Net Week One (8 days) Rs. 101.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 140.50 cr.

