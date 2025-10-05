Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Opening Weekend: Rishab Shetty's divine film records biggest day of run on Sunday, nets Rs 69 crore in 4 days

Kantara: Chapter 1 netted an estimated Rs 69 crore in its extended opening weekend, with Rs 22 crore coming on the first Sunday. Though the movie started on an underwhelming note, collecting Rs 17.75 crore in Hindi. It regained lost momentum on Saturday and Sunday, wrapping up its opening weekend on an encouraging note.

Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, Kantara: Chapter 1 set the base for a good final. However, a lot will depend on its hold on the weekdays and then the jump in the second weekend. Kantara: Chapter 1 might not be performing to its full potential in Hindi, but it has taken off to a strong start in South Indian states.

The movie should cross the Rs 100 crore net mark by the end of its first week in Hindi. Since there is no significant release until the Diwali weekend, Kantara: Chapter 1 has a good chance of continuing its strong run. The mythological epic drama has a good chance of entering the Top 5 highest-grossing movies of 2025 at the Hindi box office.

Backed by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 has opened to a mixed-bag audience reception, which is a major concern for the makers. Had the movie received a superlative word-of-mouth, it would have become a sensation in the Hindi belt. Nevertheless, the film has a good chance of hitting the double century in Hindi, depending on how it performs further.

Day-wise box office collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi:

Day Hindi Box Office 1 Rs 17.75 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 18.25 crore 4 Rs 22.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 69 crore net

For the unversed, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to Kantara: A Legend, which was released in 2022. Globally, the prequel has grossed over Rs 310 crore in its 4-day opening weekend, according to estimates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

